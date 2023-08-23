© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Concern grows in Arizona over proposed Kroger-Albertson's merger

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 23, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., speaks during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on July 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The publisher of a memoir by Gallego is correcting a passage about a deadly Iraq War battle that falsely alleged that Ellen Knickmeyer, the Baghdad bureau chief for the Washington Post, had reported his whole platoon was lost. “They Called Us ‘Lucky,'" co-written by Gallego and Jim DeFelice, was published last November.
Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., speaks during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on July 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The publisher of a memoir by Gallego is correcting a passage about a deadly Iraq War battle that falsely alleged that Ellen Knickmeyer, the Baghdad bureau chief for the Washington Post, had reported his whole platoon was lost. “They Called Us ‘Lucky,'" co-written by Gallego and Jim DeFelice, was published last November.

Members of Arizona’s congressional delegation are opposing a proposed merger of two large supermarket chains.

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego wrote a letter Wednesday to the head of the Federal Trade Commission saying if the plan were allowed to go through it could negatively impact food security, jobs and prices by reducing competition in Arizona’s grocery stores.

The $24.6 billion merger between Kroger, which owns Fry’s Food Stores, and Albertson’s, which also owns Safeway, has been the target of concern by several state officials including Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Attorney General Kris Mayes.

They say underserved and lower income communities could be negatively affected by the deal as the new company would control almost a quarter of the grocery store market nationally.

Kroger and Albertson’s say the merger would benefit consumers and employees.

Officials are particularly concerned about the impacts on what are known as food deserts, or places where residents have limited access to healthy food because of geography or economic factors.

The Navajo Nation, for instance, has only 13 grocery stores throughout the 27,000-square-mile reservation.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News foodglobal food insecurityRuben Gallego
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF