Seonda wants community input on housing

The City of Sedona will host four housing workshops as they prepare to update their community plan.

Sedona has struggled with a shortage of affordable housing for residents for years.

A Citizen Work Group previously presented six possible strategies to improve the current situation, such as reconsidering the maximum building height, allowing smaller lot sizes and greater diversity in housing types in addition to more flexible design standards.

Workshop comments will be considered during the city’s community plan. It will then go to the Planning and Zoning Commission before, ultimately, the city council.

The city aims to have the 10-year plan completed in March with a draft available for review later this year.

The dates and times for the remaining workshops are as follows:

