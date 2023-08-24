Prescott considers tightened panhandling restrictions

The City of Prescott is considering tightened restrictions on panhandling.

The change would prohibit any type of solicitation from a moving vehicle regardless of whether it’s actually moving or at a traffic stop.

It would also increase the distances required for soliciting in front of businesses, banks, ATMs, transportation stops and other locations to a uniform 50 feet.

However, the Prescott Daily Courier reports that imposing such a restrictive distance in the city’s closely packed downtown area could lead to possible issues with First Amendment violations.

The council will likely vote on the matter within the next month.