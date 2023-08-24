© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott considers tightened panhandling restrictions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 24, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST
The City of Prescott is considering tightened restrictions on panhandling.

The change would prohibit any type of solicitation from a moving vehicle regardless of whether it’s actually moving or at a traffic stop.

It would also increase the distances required for soliciting in front of businesses, banks, ATMs, transportation stops and other locations to a uniform 50 feet.

However, the Prescott Daily Courier reports that imposing such a restrictive distance in the city’s closely packed downtown area could lead to possible issues with First Amendment violations.

The council will likely vote on the matter within the next month.

KNAU STAFF
