KNAU and Arizona News

Sedona tables proposed ban of OHV's on city streets

Published August 24, 2023
Published August 24, 2023 at 7:37 AM MST
The Sedona City Council has shelved the idea to ban off-highway vehicles on city streets.

The proposed ordinance would have prohibited the operation of any motor vehicle on a “paved way” if it wasn’t “equipped in any manner in violation of state or federal motor vehicle standards.”

City officials said it was about safety, but others warned it likely wasn’t legal.

Instead, the council is now working with rental companies to self-regulate their customers. Rental companies that operate in Sedona committed to installing turn signals, limiting speeds to 35 miles per hour and installing quieter mufflers.

However, the agreements would only apply to those companies.

The council will review the agreement next month.

