Supervisors approve emergency resolution following Tusayan flooding

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has approved an emergency resolution for the Town of Tusayan following this week’s flash flooding.

It authorizes emergency managers to issue further shelter in place or evacuation orders in case of another similar rainfall event.

The proclamation also assists local officials with requests for state and federal aid for cleanup and repairs to public infrastructure.

Three inches of rain fell in less than an hour Tuesday in a wash east of Tusayan near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. When it became overwhelmed it caused flood waters three feet deep to flow in some areas of the town by 5 p.m.

About a hundred people were displaced and an emergency shelter was set up. Officials urge residents to be prepared for more shelter-in-place or evacuation orders as more inclement weather is in the forecast.

A temporary order to boil tap water in Tusayan has now been lifted after no bacterial contamination was found.

A community meeting will be held Thursday night at Tusayan Town Hall at 6 p.m. where the city's mayor is expected to issue another emergency proclamation.