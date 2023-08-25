© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

City of Williams halts future construction due to wastewater limitations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published August 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM MST
www.visitarizona.com

The Williams City Council unanimously approved a mortarium on future residential or commercial buildings on Thursday, to protect the city’s overloaded wastewater treatment system. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

City officials say the wastewater treatment plant is operating at full capacity, and taxing it further represents a public safety threat.

No new construction projects that require sewer discharge will be permitted, effective immediately.

But ongoing projects with approved permits may continue, as well as projects that don’t require sewer hookups such as interior remodels or buildings that rely on septic systems.

Williams-Grand Canyon News reports it’s expected to take five or six years to expand the treatment plant at a cost of 35 to 40 million dollars. The moratorium will last until 2027 or until it is repealed.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsCity of Williamswastewaterconstruction
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny