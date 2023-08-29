NAU welcomes largest number of first-year students in university history

Northern Arizona University welcomed its largest number of first-year Arizona resident students with the start of the fall semester.

University officials say the incoming class includes more than 9,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

It’s also the most diverse class in the school’s history with a 47% increase in new undergraduate Native American students.

This marks the first semester of Access2Excellence tuition program, which ensures full tuition coverage for Arizona resident students whose family annual income is $65,000 or below or who are members of one of the state’s 22 federally-recognized Native American tribes.

The total student population is up 3% from last year at all locations with a 7% increase at the Flagstaff Mountain Campus.