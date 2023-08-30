RV sideswipes cyclists on community bike ride near Flagstaff

Multiple cyclists were hospitalized after an RV sideswiped riders on Lake Mary Road Saturday.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that a group of 30 cyclists were participating in a weekly community ride and were traveling along the edge of the road when the side of the RV slammed into one of the riders.

Seven cyclists were injured with three transported to a nearby hospital. They’ve since been released.

The driver of the RV stopped and ultimately was cited for failing to give the cyclists enough room while passing.

Video of the incident was shared to social media and has reignited conversation about bike safety along Flagstaff roads.