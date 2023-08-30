© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Three Arizona tribes receive $20M in federal funds for affordable housing

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 30, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST
A home built by the Tohono O’odham Ki:Ki
Tohono O’odham Ki:Ki Association
A home built by the Tohono O’odham Ki:Ki Association, one of the recipients of funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2023.

Three Arizona tribes will be among the recipients of federal funds meant to create more affordable housing in Indian Country.

The Yavapai-Apache, Tohono O’odham and White Mountain Apache nations will received a combined $20 million from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development block grants.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge recently announced that the $128 million would go to the program benefitting 22 tribes and Alaska Native communities.

The funds will support new home construction in part to alleviate overcrowding.

Twenty Arizona tribes last year received more than $130 million in HUD Indian Housing Block Grants to support building low-income housing on reservations.

affordable housing Tribes Federal Government
