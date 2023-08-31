Arizona legislators get poor marks from Sierra Club for climate inaction

The Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter gave most of Arizona’s legislator's negative marks for climate inaction in its yearly Environmental Report Card.

The quarterly report examines state legislators’ voting records when it comes to environmental protection issues and the majority received low grades for failing to fund initiatives geared toward transportation, groundwater pumping and protecting bodies of water.

The organization said more needs to be done to fully address the climate change problems Arizona faces. They did praise the state budget’s climate initiatives, though.

Gov. Katie Hobbs, however, received a grade of ‘A’ in the environmental report card after she vetoed 11 of 13 Senate bills that the Sierra Club deemed environmentally irresponsible.