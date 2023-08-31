© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Hualapai tribe brings solar energy to Grand Canyon West

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 31, 2023 at 7:40 AM MST
The Skywalk at Grand Canyon West.
Grand Canyon West
The Skywalk at Grand Canyon West.

The Hualapai Tribe and the U.S. Department of Energy have completed a major renewable energy project at the western edge of the Grand Canyon.

The new $2.7 million solar-powered microgrid will provide about 50% of the electricity for Grand Canyon West, which is home to the Grand Canyon Skywalk and other attractions.

The project will save the tribe about $11.5 million over the next 25 years.

Tribal officials say it’s a huge improvement as the venue previously relied on costly diesel generators that required frequent maintenance and were prone to breakdowns.

More than a million people visit Grand Canyon West each year, which is located about 75 miles northeast of Kingman.

