Hualapai tribe brings solar energy to Grand Canyon West

The Hualapai Tribe and the U.S. Department of Energy have completed a major renewable energy project at the western edge of the Grand Canyon.

The new $2.7 million solar-powered microgrid will provide about 50% of the electricity for Grand Canyon West, which is home to the Grand Canyon Skywalk and other attractions.

The project will save the tribe about $11.5 million over the next 25 years.

Tribal officials say it’s a huge improvement as the venue previously relied on costly diesel generators that required frequent maintenance and were prone to breakdowns.

More than a million people visit Grand Canyon West each year, which is located about 75 miles northeast of Kingman.