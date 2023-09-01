Flash Flood Watch issued for northern Arizona through Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of northern Arizona through Saturday night as a surge of subtropical moisture brings multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the region.

This includes Flagstaff, Prescott, the Grand Canyon, the Verde Valley and Mohave County.

Periods of heavy rainfall could occur during both daytime and nighttime and the ground could become quickly saturated, which increases the risk for flash flooding.

Creeks, normally dry washes and low-water crossings could become flooded.

Roads may also become impassable due to flooding or flood damage.