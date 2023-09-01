© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
Flash Flood Watch issued for northern Arizona through Saturday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of northern Arizona through Saturday night as a surge of subtropical moisture brings multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the region.

This includes Flagstaff, Prescott, the Grand Canyon, the Verde Valley and Mohave County.

Periods of heavy rainfall could occur during both daytime and nighttime and the ground could become quickly saturated, which increases the risk for flash flooding.

Creeks, normally dry washes and low-water crossings could become flooded.

Roads may also become impassable due to flooding or flood damage.

