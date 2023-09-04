Phoenix Sky Harbor airport workers vote to authorize strike

Concession workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport voted to authorize a strike for better wages and working conditions Friday.

The labor union says 98% of SSP America employees voted to strike. SSP America employs more than 400 workers at restaurants, bars and concession operations throughout the airport.

They say negotiations fell apart when SSP didn’t act on proposals made by the union.

A strike authorization means workers can walk out any day.

Employees also filed multiple Unfair Labor Practices charges against SSP alleging unlawful disciplinary actions, unilateral changes and unlawful surveillance.