KNAU and Arizona News

Phoenix Sky Harbor airport workers vote to authorize strike

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 4, 2023 at 7:38 AM MST
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Art Holeman
/
Phoenix Sky Harbor
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Concession workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport voted to authorize a strike for better wages and working conditions Friday.

The labor union says 98% of SSP America employees voted to strike. SSP America employs more than 400 workers at restaurants, bars and concession operations throughout the airport.

They say negotiations fell apart when SSP didn’t act on proposals made by the union.

A strike authorization means workers can walk out any day.

Employees also filed multiple Unfair Labor Practices charges against SSP alleging unlawful disciplinary actions, unilateral changes and unlawful surveillance.

