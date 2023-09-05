Arizona Daily Sun sold to Sierra Vista-based media company

An Arizona-based media company has bought Flagstaff’s Arizona Daily Sun.

The paper announced the sale to the Sierra Vista-based Wick Communications Tuesday.

According to a statement, the company owns 21 newspapers in the Western U.S., and seven in Arizona alone including in Bisbee, Safford, Nogales and elsewhere.

The Daily Sun’s publisher Colleen Brady will stay in her position while all Sun employees have been offered jobs with Wick.

Brady says the change in ownership will allow the paper to invest more in local news.

The Daily Sun was founded in 1883 and has been owned by Iowa-based Lee Enterprises since 2005.

The purchase of the paper will become final Sept. 25.