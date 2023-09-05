© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Game and Fish seeks information on killing of antelope near Chino Valley

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 5, 2023 at 7:52 AM MST
A herd of pronghorn antelope.
Arizona Wildlife Foundation
A herd of pronghorn antelope.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is attempting to identify the person behind the illegal poaching of an adult pronghorn antelope buck near Chino Valley.

Investigators believe the killing happened between August 21 and 24.

The headless body of the animal was found along Big Chino Road northwest of Paulden in an area that was closed for pronghorn hunting last month.

Game and Fish officials say Arizona hunters and backcountry recreationists are often the best sources for catching wildlife violators.

They’re asking that anyone who might have seen anything suspicious near the area or on social media to call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-352-0700 or visit azgfd.com/ogt.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsArizona Game and Fish Departmentpronghorn antelopepoachingChino Valley
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF