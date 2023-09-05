Arizona Game and Fish seeks information on killing of antelope near Chino Valley

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is attempting to identify the person behind the illegal poaching of an adult pronghorn antelope buck near Chino Valley.

Investigators believe the killing happened between August 21 and 24.

The headless body of the animal was found along Big Chino Road northwest of Paulden in an area that was closed for pronghorn hunting last month.

Game and Fish officials say Arizona hunters and backcountry recreationists are often the best sources for catching wildlife violators.

They’re asking that anyone who might have seen anything suspicious near the area or on social media to call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-352-0700 or visit azgfd.com/ogt.