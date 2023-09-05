© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Four uninjured after small plane crashes near Prescott

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 5, 2023 at 6:57 AM MST
Authorities say four people were uninjured after a small plane crashed in a field southwest of the Prescott Regional Airport on Sept. 2, 2023.
Prescott Police Department
Authorities say four people were uninjured after a small plane crashed in a field southwest of the Prescott Regional Airport on Sept. 2, 2023.

Four people walked away from a small plane crash in Prescott over the weekend.

Officials say the plane went down in a field southwest of the Prescott Regional Airport Saturday morning.

The Piper Cherokee 140 departed from Falcon Field in Mesa earlier in the day, stopped at the airport to refuel, and took off for the Grand Canyon when it crashed.

All four occupants had exited the aircraft by the time emergency responders arrived and walked away without any serious injuries.

It’s not clear how many people were piloting the plane or if an effort was made by a pilot to land the aircraft as it crashed.

The cause of the crash and any contributing factors remain under investigation by the National Transportation and Safety Board.

