© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Firefighters working to contain wildfire near Forest Lakes

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 6, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.

Fire crews on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are working to contain a lightning-caused wildfire that started Monday.

The Labor Fire is burning on about 30 acres near the Forest Lakes community north of Highway 260.

Officials say it’s moving at a low to moderate rate in ponderosa pine and grass and a network of roads will serve as check lines to limit the fire’s spread.

Forest managers are hoping to use the wildfire to reduce hazardous fuels, encourage the growth of native plants and increase species diversity in the area.

Smoke is expected to be visible in the area as the fire continues to burn.

Dry weather is expected in the area with the chances of precipitation returning next week.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2023Apache-Sitgreaves National ForestsLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF