Firefighters working to contain wildfire near Forest Lakes

Fire crews on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are working to contain a lightning-caused wildfire that started Monday.

The Labor Fire is burning on about 30 acres near the Forest Lakes community north of Highway 260.

Officials say it’s moving at a low to moderate rate in ponderosa pine and grass and a network of roads will serve as check lines to limit the fire’s spread.

Forest managers are hoping to use the wildfire to reduce hazardous fuels, encourage the growth of native plants and increase species diversity in the area.

Smoke is expected to be visible in the area as the fire continues to burn.

Dry weather is expected in the area with the chances of precipitation returning next week.