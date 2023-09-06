© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon officials: Phantom Ranch drinking water is again safe

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 6, 2023 at 3:07 PM MST
NPS
Crews attempt to repair a break in the Transcanyon Waterline.

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say drinking water at Phantom Ranch is again safe nearly two weeks after residents and visitors were warned of possible contamination.

Last month the park issued a boil-water advisory after a loss of pressure in the Transcanyon Waterline, which transports water to Phantom Ranch, the South Rim and other areas of Grand Canyon.

Officials say the water is now safe to drink and cook with and meets all Safe Drinking Water Act regulations.

It comes a day after park officials put water conservation measures in place at the South Rim because of a separate malfunction in the pipeline that prevented water pumping from Roaring Spring and caused a supply shortage.

