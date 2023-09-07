© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Federal large-scale water recycling program designed to shore up supplies amid drought, climate change

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 7, 2023 at 2:21 PM MST
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation
Hoover Dam at Lake Mead

The U.S. Department of the Interior has launched a new large-scale water recycling program aimed at creating new water supplies that are less vulnerable to drought and climate change.

Officials say the program, which has received $180 million in initial infrastructure funding, will help communities develop water supplies by turning usable water into clean, reliable sources.

The funding is designed for water management agencies planning larger water reuse projects.

In total, $450 million will eventually be invested in the initiative.

It’s part of a larger push by the Biden administration to make the Colorado River basin, nearby communities and tribes more resilient to the effects of climate change.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News colorado riverdroughtclimate changebiden administrationU.S. Department of the Interiordrinking water
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF