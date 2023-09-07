© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Nygren signs Navajo Nation Victims Rights Act into law

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published September 7, 2023 at 2:25 PM MST
Buu Nygren announces his win for the Navajo Nation president as he reads tabulated votes from chapter houses across the reservation at his campaign's watch party at the Navajo Nation fairgrounds in Window Rock, Ariz., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
William C. Weaver IV
/
AP Photo
Buu Nygren announces his win for the Navajo Nation president as he reads tabulated votes from chapter houses across the reservation at his campaign's watch party at the Navajo Nation fairgrounds in Window Rock, Ariz., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren has signed a bill into law designed to enhance the rights of victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. It comes after years of work by tribal leaders and advocates.

The Navajo Nation Victims Rights Act defines terms like “victim,” “advocate” and “without consent” in context of sexual assault cases.

A lack of such language has historically created barriers for victims and families after enduring rape or violent assault. The measure also seeks to increase victims’ awareness of their rights, protections and available support and minimizes a defendant’s contact with a victim in order to ensure their voices are heard during court proceedings.

The bill was sponsored by Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, a longtime advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous people.

In a statement, Crotty said she hopes the new law will help victims of violence heal and prevent such crimes in the future.

“Today, I wear a pin in honor of little Ashlynn Mike and the Amber Alert that her mother fought to implement throughout Indian Country," said Crotty. "This reminds us of the inhumane treatment that the Navajo people have faced in our own Nation, not having access to Amber Alert to protect our children, not having access to various types of law enforcement such as FBI, State, Criminal Investigators, search and rescue, a fully staffed Navajo Nation Police Department, funding for prosecution, funding for detention centers and recovery resources for the victims.”

According to the National Institute of Justice, nearly 85% of American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence in their lifetimes and more than half have endured sexual violence.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News crimeNavajo NationBuu NygrenNavajo Nation CouncilLocal NewsMissing and Murdered Indigenous People
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom as executive producer in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius