Nygren signs Navajo Nation Victims Rights Act into law

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren has signed a bill into law designed to enhance the rights of victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. It comes after years of work by tribal leaders and advocates.

The Navajo Nation Victims Rights Act defines terms like “victim,” “advocate” and “without consent” in context of sexual assault cases.

A lack of such language has historically created barriers for victims and families after enduring rape or violent assault. The measure also seeks to increase victims’ awareness of their rights, protections and available support and minimizes a defendant’s contact with a victim in order to ensure their voices are heard during court proceedings.

The bill was sponsored by Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, a longtime advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous people.

In a statement, Crotty said she hopes the new law will help victims of violence heal and prevent such crimes in the future.

“Today, I wear a pin in honor of little Ashlynn Mike and the Amber Alert that her mother fought to implement throughout Indian Country," said Crotty. "This reminds us of the inhumane treatment that the Navajo people have faced in our own Nation, not having access to Amber Alert to protect our children, not having access to various types of law enforcement such as FBI, State, Criminal Investigators, search and rescue, a fully staffed Navajo Nation Police Department, funding for prosecution, funding for detention centers and recovery resources for the victims.”

According to the National Institute of Justice, nearly 85% of American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence in their lifetimes and more than half have endured sexual violence.