Phoenix on track to set more records as another heat wave hits the state

Phoenix is poised to set another heat record during one of the hottest summers on the books.

The National Weather Service says this weekend Phoenix is expected to break the city’s previous record of 53 days of highs at or above 110 degrees, set in 2020. Phoenix so far this year has seen 52 days of highs at 110 degrees or over and is expected to hit that mark or higher on both Saturday and Sunday, and possibly again on Monday.

Confirmed heat-associated deaths in the Phoenix metro area are also on track for their own record. Maricopa County public health officials said Wednesday there have been 194 heat-associated deaths confirmed for this year as of Sept. 2. Another 351 are under investigation.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs in mid-August declared a state of emergency following more than a month of extreme heat statewide. Hobbs said then that the declaration would allow the state to reimburse various government entities for funds spent on providing relief from high temperatures.