Plane lands on I-17, no injuries, no highway closures reported

The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded last night to reports that a plane was attempting to make an emergency landing on I-17 near Sunset Point. When troopers arrived just before 6 p.m., they found a Cessna 172 aircraft parked on the right shoulder of the interstate.

The pilot was the only passenger onboard and was reportedly uninjured, according to azcentral. The plane appeared intact with no obvious damage.

DPS says the plane was traveling from Utah to Mesa’s Falcon Field Airport. That’s according to information from Phoenix Sky Harbor Air Traffic Control. The small plane was reportedly experiencing engine malfunction.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation say the plane made its way onto the right shoulder of I-17 and no highway closures were necessary.