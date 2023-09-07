© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Plane lands on I-17, no injuries, no highway closures reported

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 7, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST
A Cessna 172 lands on I-17 southbound near Sunset Point Tuesday, September, 6, 2023.
ADOT
A Cessna 172 lands on I-17 southbound near Sunset Point Tuesday, September, 6, 2023.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded last night to reports that a plane was attempting to make an emergency landing on I-17 near Sunset Point. When troopers arrived just before 6 p.m., they found a Cessna 172 aircraft parked on the right shoulder of the interstate.

The pilot was the only passenger onboard and was reportedly uninjured, according to azcentral. The plane appeared intact with no obvious damage.

DPS says the plane was traveling from Utah to Mesa’s Falcon Field Airport. That’s according to information from Phoenix Sky Harbor Air Traffic Control. The small plane was reportedly experiencing engine malfunction.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation say the plane made its way onto the right shoulder of I-17 and no highway closures were necessary.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsInterstate 17Public SafetyADOT
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF