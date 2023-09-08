© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Google breaks ground on Arizona-based data center

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 8, 2023 at 5:50 AM MST
searchengineland.com

Google says it’s broken ground on a new 600-million-dollar data center in Mesa. The Arizona Republic reports, it’ll be the first physical presence of the company in Arizona and will use state-of-the-art waterless technology to cool the facility.

Google says the center will play a key role in growing its cloud business and the company’s A-I innovations and will help power its search services, maps, Gmail and Google Cloud, among other services.

Mesa officials approved the project in 2019. Google has pledged replenish 120 percent of the water it consumes by improving local watershed health and reducing local wildfire risk. The project is the latest for Mesa where Apple and Meta are also planning data centers.

Associated Press
