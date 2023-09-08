© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Pipeline Fire/Schultz Creek stabilization project to break ground mid-Sept.

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 8, 2023 at 3:09 PM MST
The Pipeline Fire was reported Sunday at about 10:15 a.m. near Schultz Pass Road about six miles north of Flagstaff. As of Sunday afternoon it had grown to about 1,000 acres.
1 of 1  — Pipeline Fire
The Pipeline Fire was reported Sunday at about 10:15 a.m. near Schultz Pass Road about six miles north of Flagstaff. As of Sunday afternoon it had grown to about 1,000 acres.
Shawna Heinsius

Officials with the City of Flagstaff today announced the groundbreaking date of the Schultz Creek Channel Stabilization Project between Elden Lookout Road and Highway 180.

The stream restoration project is designed to stabilize and restore the Schultz Creek channel, which was severely damaged and eroded during the 2022 Pipeline Fire and subsequent flooding events.

Stabilization efforts are aimed at preventing sediment and debris from moving into the Rio de Flag and Frances Short Pond. Since the Pipeline Fire, the pond has received over 5,000 cubic yards of ash, sediment, and debris, requiring a complete dredge and repair.

City officials say ground breaking will begin September 18 with completion of the project expected by December of this year.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newspipeline fireflooding flagstaff
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF