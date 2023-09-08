Pipeline Fire/Schultz Creek stabilization project to break ground mid-Sept.

Officials with the City of Flagstaff today announced the groundbreaking date of the Schultz Creek Channel Stabilization Project between Elden Lookout Road and Highway 180.

The stream restoration project is designed to stabilize and restore the Schultz Creek channel, which was severely damaged and eroded during the 2022 Pipeline Fire and subsequent flooding events.

Stabilization efforts are aimed at preventing sediment and debris from moving into the Rio de Flag and Frances Short Pond. Since the Pipeline Fire, the pond has received over 5,000 cubic yards of ash, sediment, and debris, requiring a complete dredge and repair.

City officials say ground breaking will begin September 18 with completion of the project expected by December of this year.