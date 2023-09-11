© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Dozens of Arizona cities sign-on to push for short-term rental control

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 11, 2023 at 6:47 AM MST
Martin Bureau
/
AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 100 cities throughout the state have signed on to a new push to better regulate short-term rentals, including multiple communities in northern Arizona.

The proposal would give local officials the ability to limit how many rentals can operate within city limits. It’s unanimously backed by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, a group made up of elected officials from 91 communities across the state.

The Arizona Republic reports city leaders believe this can help stop Airbnb-style businesses from claiming more homes in areas that already struggle to provide enough housing for residents, such as Sedona.

By signing on, these local governments agree to pitch in on lobbying state lawmakers to enact the new regulations during the upcoming legislative session.

