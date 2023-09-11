Human remains found near Kingman in 1996 identified

Mohave County officials have identified human remains found near three decades ago in the desert outside of Kingman.

They say the body of Los Angeles County resident Sherman George was found in 1996 in a shallow grave by two men running their dogs.

Officials worked with university anthropologists and determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head but they couldn’t make a positive identification.

Last February a Texas-based lab was able to create a DNA profile and identity confirmation.

George frequented the desert area in California and Mohave County and was a member of the U-S Army.

He was estranged from his family and was never reported missing.

Officials ask anyone with information about the case to contact the sheriff’s office’s detective division at (928) 753-0753 x4288, reference DR# 96-01362.