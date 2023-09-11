© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Human remains found near Kingman in 1996 identified

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 11, 2023 at 2:22 PM MST
The remains of Los Angeles County resident and U.S. Army member Sherman George were found in the desert outside Kingman in 1996 but he wasn't identified until 2023 when a DNA profile was completed.
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
Mohave County officials have identified human remains found near three decades ago in the desert outside of Kingman.

They say the body of Los Angeles County resident Sherman George was found in 1996 in a shallow grave by two men running their dogs.

Officials worked with university anthropologists and determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head but they couldn’t make a positive identification.

Last February a Texas-based lab was able to create a DNA profile and identity confirmation.

George frequented the desert area in California and Mohave County and was a member of the U-S Army.

He was estranged from his family and was never reported missing.

Officials ask anyone with information about the case to contact the sheriff’s office’s detective division at (928) 753-0753 x4288, reference DR# 96-01362.

KNAU STAFF
