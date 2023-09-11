© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Virginia man dies while attempting Grand Canyon rim-to-rim hike

KNAU STAFF
Published September 11, 2023 at 2:08 PM MST
The North Kaibab Trail near Cottonwood Camp below the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.
The North Kaibab Trail near Cottonwood Camp below the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say a Virginia man died Saturday while hiking in the backcountry.

According to the park, 55-year-old Ranjith Varma of Manassas, Virginia was attempting to hike from the South Rim to the North Rim in one day when he became unresponsive on the North Kaibab Trail about a mile south of Cottonwood Campground.

Bystanders began CPR and called search and rescue personnel who responded via helicopter, which had to perform specialized maneuvers.

Their attempts to resuscitate Varma weren’t successful, however.

Officials say temperatures on the canyon’s inner trails can reach 120 degrees during the summer and they urge people not to hike during the heat of the day.

Assistance can also be delayed because of limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety and curtailed helicopter capability during extreme heat or inclement weather.

The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation.

It’s the second potentially heat-related death this year in the Grand Canyon. In July a 57-year-old woman died while attempting to an eight-mile hike in the remote Tuweep area of the park.

grand canyon national park EXTREME HEAT Grand Canyon deaths HEAT-RELATED DEATHS search and rescue
