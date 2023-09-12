© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Senate plans to sue over new Grand Canyon national monument

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 12, 2023 at 6:36 AM MST
An aerial view of the Grand Canyon's South Rim where Havasu Creek flows into the Colorado River.
Ryan Heinsius
/
KNAU
An aerial view of the Grand Canyon's South Rim where Havasu Creek flows into the Colorado River. President Biden's nearly million-acre Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument is meant to protect the area's groundwater from uranium mining.

The Arizona Senate will sue the Biden administration for the recent designation of a new national monument near the Grand Canyon.

The monument designation barred mining on roughly a million acres of land in Mohave and Coconino counties.

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen called it a “dictator-style land grab” that he says will create dire consequences for Arizona’s citizens and economy, as well as the national energy supply.

The Republican says the Legislature’s attorneys are working to identify people, industries and local governments directly affected by the designation.

He wants to create a “coalition’’ to examine its effect and hopes to sue by early next year.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsBaaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National MonumentArizona Senatebiden administration
