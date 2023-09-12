Arizona Senate plans to sue over new Grand Canyon national monument

The Arizona Senate will sue the Biden administration for the recent designation of a new national monument near the Grand Canyon.

The monument designation barred mining on roughly a million acres of land in Mohave and Coconino counties.

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen called it a “dictator-style land grab” that he says will create dire consequences for Arizona’s citizens and economy, as well as the national energy supply.

The Republican says the Legislature’s attorneys are working to identify people, industries and local governments directly affected by the designation.

He wants to create a “coalition’’ to examine its effect and hopes to sue by early next year.