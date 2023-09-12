© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff prescribed burns planned through mid-November

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 12, 2023 at 3:42 PM MST
Firefighters set back-burns on the Coconino National Forest west of Flagstaff while managing the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire on Fri, June 2, 2023.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Firefighters set back-burns on the Coconino National Forest west of Flagstaff while managing the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire on Fri, June 2, 2023.

Flagstaff fire managers plan a series of prescribed burns in the coming months on parcels within the city limits.

The work will be weather-dependent and won’t be announced far in advance.

The city didn’t provide further details about when or where the burns will take place but says more information will be announced next week.

Smoke is expected to be visible near the work and they’re expected to take place through mid-November.

According to the city, the area’s ponderosa pine and mixed conifer forests have evolved over thousands of years to benefit from frequent fires ignited by lightning and cultural burning practices.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Prescribed burnsCity of FlagstaffLocal NewsWildfire News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF