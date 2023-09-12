Flagstaff prescribed burns planned through mid-November

Flagstaff fire managers plan a series of prescribed burns in the coming months on parcels within the city limits.

The work will be weather-dependent and won’t be announced far in advance.

The city didn’t provide further details about when or where the burns will take place but says more information will be announced next week.

Smoke is expected to be visible near the work and they’re expected to take place through mid-November.

According to the city, the area’s ponderosa pine and mixed conifer forests have evolved over thousands of years to benefit from frequent fires ignited by lightning and cultural burning practices.