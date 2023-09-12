Mayes, attorneys general call for crackdown on vaping products targeting youths

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has signed onto a letter outlining recommendations to cut down on youth vaping numbers.

Federal data shows millions of teens regularly use electronic cigarettes, especially flavored products.

Cronkite News reports that the letter encourages the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to take action against the e-cigarette industry by making vaping less appealing to young people, including banning all “non-tobacco flavors” of e-cigarettes, implementing limits on nicotine concentration and imposing stricter regulations on how e-cigarettes are marketed toward youth.

Mayes was one of 33 attorneys general from across the country who signed the letter.