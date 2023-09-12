Prescott police shoot fatally shoot woman they say pointed gun at officers

Prescott police officials say officers shot and killed a woman after she pointed a gun at them.

Officers with the Prescott and the Yavapai Prescott Tribal police departments responded to reports of multiple shots fired at a home near Second and Merritt streets Sunday afternoon.

A department spokesperson says a woman exited the home with a gun and pointed it at the emergency responders. Two Prescott police officers then shot the woman, who later died at a nearby hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Major Incidents Division.