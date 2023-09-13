© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Hobbs and tribal leaders hold summit at Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 13, 2023 at 3:18 PM MST
Gov. Katie Hobbs and leaders of 11 tribes with cultural and historic tied to the Grand Canyon held a first-of-its-kind summit at the national park on Tue, Sept. 12, 2023.
Office of the Arizona Governor
Governor Katie Hobbs held a tribal summit Tuesday at Grand Canyon National Park.

According to the governor’s office, it was a first-of-its-kind meeting in the state and focused on job creation and economic growth.

Hobbs and leaders from the Hopi, Havasupai and nine other tribes that hold connections to the Grand Canyon gathered to discuss opportunities for responsible tourism and other programs that benefit the state’s 22 Indigenous nations.

Representatives with the National Park Service and the Grand Canyon Conservancy also spoke about initiatives to preserve cultural heritage.

Tribal leaders toured the Desert View Inter-tribal Cultural Heritage Site, which is the first of its kind in a national park.

Katie Hobbs grand canyon national park Tribes INDIGENOUS PEOPLES
KNAU STAFF
