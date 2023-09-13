Hobbs and tribal leaders hold summit at Grand Canyon

Governor Katie Hobbs held a tribal summit Tuesday at Grand Canyon National Park.

According to the governor’s office, it was a first-of-its-kind meeting in the state and focused on job creation and economic growth.

Hobbs and leaders from the Hopi, Havasupai and nine other tribes that hold connections to the Grand Canyon gathered to discuss opportunities for responsible tourism and other programs that benefit the state’s 22 Indigenous nations.

Representatives with the National Park Service and the Grand Canyon Conservancy also spoke about initiatives to preserve cultural heritage.

Tribal leaders toured the Desert View Inter-tribal Cultural Heritage Site, which is the first of its kind in a national park.