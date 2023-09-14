Coconino County Sheriff's deputies fired upon Thursday in Valle

A suspect fired shots at Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday morning in the town of Valle.

Officers had responded to a report of a domestic violence incident involving a weapon just before 7 a.m.

When authorities arrived they found a victim who appeared to have been assaulted throughout the previous evening and learned that the suspect had fled and was possibly armed.

While searching the area deputies were fired upon from a ridgeline. The sheriff’s office did not report any injuries.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter and the Northern Arizona Tactical Team continue to search the area for 51-year-old Aaron Rose, the suspect in the domestic violence incident.

He’s a white male last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans and is 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Rose’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (928) 774-4523 or Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.