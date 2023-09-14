© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino Supervisors consider update to Dark Skies Ordinance

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 14, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST
http://www.flagstaffdarkskies.org

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is considering amendments to the county’s Dark Sky Ordinance, which regulates light emissions.

Community Development and planning staff recommended the changes to be brought up to date with current lighting technology and to mirror standards put in place by the City of Flagstaff.

Under the plan, the county would begin using narrow-spectrum amber LED’s and phase out low-pressure sodium bulbs.

It would also require any residential increases in light use of 25% or more to comply with the new standards, among other measures.

The public can comment on the amendments on the county’s website.

KNAU and Arizona News Coconino Countydark skiesLocal News
KNAU STAFF
