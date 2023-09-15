© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Domestic violence suspect arrested after deputies fired upon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 15, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST
Aaron Rose is the suspect in a domestic violence incident in the town of Valle on Thu, Sept. 14, 2023. Later that morning, Coconino County Sheriff's deputies were fired upon from a ridgeline in the area and continue to search for Rose.
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a domestic violence suspect in the town Valle hours after they were fired upon with a gun.

On Thursday night a resident called the sheriff’s office and said he was holding Aaron Rose at gunpoint on his property and he was taken into custody without incident.

That morning, deputies had responded to a domestic violence call involving a weapon but the suspect had fled.

As deputies searched for Rose, someone opened fire from a ridgeline.

No officers were reported injured. Rose was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, but it wasn’t clear whether the charges were related to the shooting.

Rose is being held in the Coconino County Detention Facility.

KNAU and Arizona News Coconino County Sheriff's Officecrimedomestic violenceLocal News
KNAU STAFF
