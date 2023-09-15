Domestic violence suspect arrested after deputies fired upon

Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a domestic violence suspect in the town Valle hours after they were fired upon with a gun.

On Thursday night a resident called the sheriff’s office and said he was holding Aaron Rose at gunpoint on his property and he was taken into custody without incident.

That morning, deputies had responded to a domestic violence call involving a weapon but the suspect had fled.

As deputies searched for Rose, someone opened fire from a ridgeline.

No officers were reported injured. Rose was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, but it wasn’t clear whether the charges were related to the shooting.

Rose is being held in the Coconino County Detention Facility.