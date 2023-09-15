© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Minimum releases in Glen Canyon Dam raised for boater safety

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 15, 2023 at 2:56 PM MST
Glen Canyon Dam has four bypass tubes that can draw water from Lake Powell around elevation 3,370 feet, bypassing the powerplant and sending the water downstream.
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation
Glen Canyon Dam has four bypass tubes that can draw water from Lake Powell around elevation 3,370 feet, bypassing the powerplant and sending the water downstream.

Federal water officials have increased the minimum amount of water that can be released hourly from Glen Canyon Dam to increase boater safety in the Colorado River.

The adjustment is from 5,000 to 6,000 cubic feet per second through Sept. 20. Officials say low flows could present challenges for those operating larger, motorized vessels below the dam. During daytime hours, the river's maximum flows will be 8,000 CFS.

The Bureau of Reclamation says hourly releases will likely return to the decreased levels on Sept. 21 as motorized boating season comes to an end.

They’re the lowest allowable releases under the agency’s management plan.

Officials continue to balance the content of lakes Powell and Mead amid years of drought that have caused the levels in the reservoirs to drop to their lowest-ever levels since they were filled.

KNAU and Arizona News colorado riverU.S. Bureau of ReclamationGlen Canyon DamLocal NewsLake PowellLake Mead
KNAU STAFF
