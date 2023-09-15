Minimum releases in Glen Canyon Dam raised for boater safety

Federal water officials have increased the minimum amount of water that can be released hourly from Glen Canyon Dam to increase boater safety in the Colorado River.

The adjustment is from 5,000 to 6,000 cubic feet per second through Sept. 20. Officials say low flows could present challenges for those operating larger, motorized vessels below the dam. During daytime hours, the river's maximum flows will be 8,000 CFS.

The Bureau of Reclamation says hourly releases will likely return to the decreased levels on Sept. 21 as motorized boating season comes to an end.

They’re the lowest allowable releases under the agency’s management plan.

Officials continue to balance the content of lakes Powell and Mead amid years of drought that have caused the levels in the reservoirs to drop to their lowest-ever levels since they were filled.