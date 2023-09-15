© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

State senate committee rejects Hobbs' housing director pick

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 15, 2023 at 6:37 AM MST

A committee of state lawmakers has rejected Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to head the Arizona Department of Housing.

Joan Serviss has served as the director of the department since January, but she’ll need Senate approval to remain in the role.

Her nomination comes as homelessness continues to rise statewide.

Committee chair Sen. Jake Hoffman questioned Serviss’ ability to lead independently. He accused her of plagiarism in her prior work, but Serviss said her actions were common practice within advocacy communities.

The Republican-led committee recommended the Senate reject Serviss’ nomination in a 3-2 party-line vote.

The committee has confirmed only a handful of the dozen nominees Hobbs has put forward.

