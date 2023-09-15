State senate committee rejects Hobbs' housing director pick

A committee of state lawmakers has rejected Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to head the Arizona Department of Housing.

Joan Serviss has served as the director of the department since January, but she’ll need Senate approval to remain in the role.

Her nomination comes as homelessness continues to rise statewide.

Committee chair Sen. Jake Hoffman questioned Serviss’ ability to lead independently. He accused her of plagiarism in her prior work, but Serviss said her actions were common practice within advocacy communities.

The Republican-led committee recommended the Senate reject Serviss’ nomination in a 3-2 party-line vote.

The committee has confirmed only a handful of the dozen nominees Hobbs has put forward.