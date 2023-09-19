© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Native American Child Protect Act passes U.S. House

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 19, 2023 at 7:14 AM MST
People walk near the U.S Capitol Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Washington.
Mariam Zuhaib
/
AP Photo
People walk near the U.S Capitol Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Washington.

The Native American Child Protection Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives with bipartisan support Monday.

The legislation, which is backed by Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego, protects Native children by expanding on the late-Sen. John McCain’s Indian Child Protection and Family Violence Prevention Act.

This new bill includes the creation of a National Indian Child Resource and Family Services Center that will provide technical assistance and training to tribes, tribal organizations and urban Indian organizations. It would also require the development of model intergovernmental agreements between tribes and states to prevent, investigate and prosecute family violence – among other measures.

The bill heads to the U.S. Senate next.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsRuben Gallegonative americansJohn McCainU.S. House of Representatives
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF