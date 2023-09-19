Native American Child Protect Act passes U.S. House

The Native American Child Protection Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives with bipartisan support Monday.

The legislation, which is backed by Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego, protects Native children by expanding on the late-Sen. John McCain’s Indian Child Protection and Family Violence Prevention Act.

This new bill includes the creation of a National Indian Child Resource and Family Services Center that will provide technical assistance and training to tribes, tribal organizations and urban Indian organizations. It would also require the development of model intergovernmental agreements between tribes and states to prevent, investigate and prosecute family violence – among other measures.

The bill heads to the U.S. Senate next.