House passes bill to force more accurate counts of fuels reduction work on public lands

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published September 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST
Fire rages near the Taos County line as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires, Friday, May 13, 2022. Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation are looking for assurances from the U.S. Forest Service that the agency is taking preventative measures to keep future prescribed fires from turning into disasters.
Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, File
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that would force government agencies to more accurately keep track of forest health treatments.

It follows revelations that some public lands agencies regularly overstate the amount of hazardous fuels reduction they conduct.

The bill known as the ACRES Act would force public lands agencies to update how they report the number of treated acres and standardize tracking procedures for fuels reduction work.

For years, federal oversight officials have criticized the U.S. Forest Service and other public lands managers for submitting data that could misrepresent the scale of wildfire danger in the U-S.

A 2022 NBC News investigation found that the Forest Service has overstated its hazardous fuel treatments by more than 20% nationally, frequently counting the same treated plots of land multiple times in its reports to Congress.

Backers of the new bill say the inflated numbers obscure the amount of actual risk reduction to communities and create public confusion.

“Americans have been victims of the scourge of wildfires for far too long in part due to decades of poor forest management, and it’s past time for Congress to change the way our overstocked public lands are managed,” said the bill's sponsor, Wisconsin Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany.

The U.S. Senate will now consider the legislation.

It comes as climate change drives larger and more catastrophic wildfires throughout the country.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2023congressU.S. Forest Serviceforest restoration
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom as executive producer in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
