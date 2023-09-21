© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Hobbs says lottery funds could keep Grand Canyon during possible government shutdown

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST
Visitors to Grand Canyon at the South Rim during the partial federal government shutdown in January 2019. Then-Gov. Doug Ducey ordered the park stay open, tapping $65,000 a week from Arizona's parks and tourism departments to keep trails accessible, run shuttles, maintain restrooms and collect trash.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Governor Katie Hobbs says Arizona will keep Grand Canyon National Park open in the event of a possible federal government shutdown in the coming weeks.

According to the governor, funds to keep the park open could be made available through the Arizona Lottery.

Hobbs’ office says the Grand Canyon is one of the state’s top tourist destinations and is a critical component to the economy.

In 2022, 4.7 million people visited the park and spent an estimated $759 million in nearby communities.

Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. House are at a continued impasse over a stopgap funding bill to keep the government running.

A faction of conservatives has refused to back the measure without deep spending cuts.

