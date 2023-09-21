Hobbs says lottery funds could keep Grand Canyon during possible government shutdown

Governor Katie Hobbs says Arizona will keep Grand Canyon National Park open in the event of a possible federal government shutdown in the coming weeks.

According to the governor, funds to keep the park open could be made available through the Arizona Lottery.

Hobbs’ office says the Grand Canyon is one of the state’s top tourist destinations and is a critical component to the economy.

In 2022, 4.7 million people visited the park and spent an estimated $759 million in nearby communities.

Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. House are at a continued impasse over a stopgap funding bill to keep the government running.

A faction of conservatives has refused to back the measure without deep spending cuts.