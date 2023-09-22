© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Advocates launch signature-gathering effort to get abortion rights on Arizona ballot

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 22, 2023 at 6:56 AM MST
Celina Washburn protests outside the Arizona Capitol to voice her dissent for an abortion ruling, Sept. 23, 2022, in Phoenix. On Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, the Arizona Supreme Court agreed to review a lower court’s decision that concluded abortion doctors couldn’t be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that bans the procedure in nearly all cases. The lower court decision said doctors couldn’t be charged for performing abortions in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy because other Arizona laws passed over the years allow them to perform the procedure.
Matt York
/
AP
Celina Washburn protests outside the Arizona Capitol to voice her dissent for an abortion ruling, Sept. 23, 2022, in Phoenix.

Arizona advocates have begun gathering signatures in an effort to get an abortion rights measure on the ballot in 2024.

The group Arizona for Abortion Access will need to collect more than 380,000 valid signatures from registered Arizona voters by July 3, 2024 to get on the ballot.

The constitutional amendment, which is called the Arizona Abortion Access Act, would make it a “fundamental right” to obtain an abortion any time before viability – that’s the point where a fetus would have a significant chance of surviving outside the womb without extraordinary measures.

Abortions are currently legal in Arizona at up to 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest.

However, the state Supreme Court is set to consider whether a near-total ban dating back to the 1860s should be enforced.

arizona abortion 2024 Election petition
