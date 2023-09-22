Advocates launch signature-gathering effort to get abortion rights on Arizona ballot

Arizona advocates have begun gathering signatures in an effort to get an abortion rights measure on the ballot in 2024.

The group Arizona for Abortion Access will need to collect more than 380,000 valid signatures from registered Arizona voters by July 3, 2024 to get on the ballot.

The constitutional amendment, which is called the Arizona Abortion Access Act, would make it a “fundamental right” to obtain an abortion any time before viability – that’s the point where a fetus would have a significant chance of surviving outside the womb without extraordinary measures.

Abortions are currently legal in Arizona at up to 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest.

However, the state Supreme Court is set to consider whether a near-total ban dating back to the 1860s should be enforced.