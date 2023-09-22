© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Large prescribed burn planned for Heber-Overgaard

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 22, 2023 at 3:06 PM MST
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Managers on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests plan a 3,000-acre prescribed burn next week near Heber-Overgaard.

They play hand ignitions and possible aerial ignitions from helicopters using small plastic incendiary spheres.

Officials say crews will assess fuels and weather conditions before beginning the project.

They ask that the public keep out of the area during and after ignitions and smoke could impact the Heber-Overgaard area and State Route 260.

The work is expected to begin Tuesday and last through next Saturday. It’s part of a series of nearly 20 prescribed burns Apache-Sitgreaves officials plan to conduct during the fall and winter.

Meanwhile, officials on the Prescott National Forest plan four, 1,000-acre burns beginning Monday.

