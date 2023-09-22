© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAA 90.7 in Show Low is currently operating at low power. We are working to restore it to full power, and it should be restored by mid to late October. Thank you for your patience.


KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Lawsuits dismissed over Arizona's shipping container border wall

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 22, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST
A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provides a new wall between the United States and Mexico in the remote section area of San Rafael Valley, Ariz., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provides a new wall between the United States and Mexico in the remote section area of San Rafael Valley, Ariz., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Two federal lawsuits stemming from former Gov. Doug Ducey’s controversial placement of thousands of shipping containers along the Arizona-Mexico border have been dismissed.

Officials announced their resolution Thursday after the state agreed to pay $2.1 million to cover the costs of environmental remediation efforts.

Ducey first ordered the installation of the makeshift barrier in August 2022 to fill gaps in the existing border.

He later ordered it to be dismantled after a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice alleged the container wall interfered with federal duties.

The barrier was fully removed after Gov. Katie Hobbs took office in January.

The Arizona Republic reports the shipping container saga has now cost taxpayers more than $196 million.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsBorder WallArizona Governor Doug DuceyU.S. Department of JusticeU.S. Mexico Border
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF