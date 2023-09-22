Lawsuits dismissed over Arizona's shipping container border wall

Two federal lawsuits stemming from former Gov. Doug Ducey’s controversial placement of thousands of shipping containers along the Arizona-Mexico border have been dismissed.

Officials announced their resolution Thursday after the state agreed to pay $2.1 million to cover the costs of environmental remediation efforts.

Ducey first ordered the installation of the makeshift barrier in August 2022 to fill gaps in the existing border.

He later ordered it to be dismantled after a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice alleged the container wall interfered with federal duties.

The barrier was fully removed after Gov. Katie Hobbs took office in January.

The Arizona Republic reports the shipping container saga has now cost taxpayers more than $196 million.