Firefighting agencies turn to AI to better spot wildfires

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 25, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST
The smoke plume from the Grapevine Fire can be seen near the Whitehorse Ranch community east of Prescott Valley. The lightning-caused fire started July 21, 2023.
1 of 1  — Grapevine Fire
The smoke plume from the Grapevine Fire can be seen near the Whitehorse Ranch community east of Prescott Valley. The lightning-caused fire started July 21, 2023.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

Artificial intelligence is making its way into the firefighting field. Firefighters and startups are using AI-enabled cameras to scan the horizon for signs of smoke. A German company is building a constellation of satellites to detect fires from space. And Microsoft is using AI models to predict where the next blaze could be sparked.

With wildfires becoming larger and more intense as the world warms, firefighters, utilities and governments are trying tapping into the latest AI technology.

California's main firefighting agency this summer started testing an AI system that looks for smoke from more than 1,000 mountaintop camera feeds and is now expanding it statewide. The system is designed to find “abnormalities” and alert emergency command centers, where staffers will confirm whether it’s indeed smoke or something else in the air.

While increasingly stretched first responders hope AI offers them a leg up, humans are still needed to check that the tech is accurate.

The AI also takes into account vegetation and humidity levels to identify flare-ups that could spawn devastating megafires. The technology could help thinly stretched firefighting agencies direct resources to blazes with the potential to cause the most damage.

