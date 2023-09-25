Gosar says Joint Chiefs of Staff chair should be hung

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar has called for retiring Joint Chiefs of Staff chair Mark Milley to be hung.

The Republican made the comments in his weekly emailed newsletter.

Gosar blamed Milley for supposed intelligence failures and denied requests for assistance from the Pentagon during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The congressman has falsely blamed voter fraud for former President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election and has been accused of helping plan the events of Jan. 6.

Trump made similar comments about Milley in social media posts last week.

Members of the military rebuked both Trump and Gosar’s comments over the weekend on cable news.

Milley is set to retire as chair of the Joint Chiefs this week.