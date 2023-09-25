© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAA 90.7 in Show Low is currently operating at low power. We are working to restore to full power, and it should be restored by mid to late October. Thank you for your patience.


KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Gosar says Joint Chiefs of Staff chair should be hung

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM MST
Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar
Bill Clark/Pool via AP, File
Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar has called for retiring Joint Chiefs of Staff chair Mark Milley to be hung.

The Republican made the comments in his weekly emailed newsletter.

Gosar blamed Milley for supposed intelligence failures and denied requests for assistance from the Pentagon during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The congressman has falsely blamed voter fraud for former President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election and has been accused of helping plan the events of Jan. 6.

Trump made similar comments about Milley in social media posts last week.

Members of the military rebuked both Trump and Gosar’s comments over the weekend on cable news.

Milley is set to retire as chair of the Joint Chiefs this week.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Paul GosarDonald TrumpJAN. 6
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF