© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAA 90.7 in Show Low is currently operating at low power. We are working to restore to full power, and it should be restored by mid to late October. Thank you for your patience.


KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Wildlife officials finalize agreement to release more Bolson tortoises on Ted Turner's New Mexico ranch

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 25, 2023 at 6:42 AM MST
A Bolson tortoise
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
A Bolson tortoise

U.S. wildlife officials have finalized an agreement regarding the release of additional Bolson tortoises on the central New Mexico ranch of media mogul Ted Turner. The “safe harbor agreement” will facilitate the release of captive tortoises on Turner’s Armendaris Ranch to establish a free-ranging population.

The Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the agreement, which offers private landowners protections from regulations, can serve as a model for more innovative ways to work within the Endangered Species Act. Bolson’s are the largest and rarest of the six North American tortoise species.

Friday's announcement marks another step toward one day releasing the tortoise into its natural habitats more broadly. Conservationists want the federal government to consider crafting a recovery plan for the species. The tortoise is an example of a growing effort to find new homes for endangered species as climate change and other threats push them from their historic ranges.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsENDANGERED SPECIES ACTUS Fish and Wildlife ServiceNew Mexico
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press