© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAA 90.7 in Show Low is currently operating at low power. We are working to restore to full power, and it should be restored by mid to late October. Thank you for your patience.


KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Migratory birds make their way through Grand Canyon "Intermountain Flyway" route

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 26, 2023 at 6:18 AM MST
National Park Service

The conservation group HawkWatch International is at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park for its annual migratory bird watch. Hundreds of migrating birds, including hawks and condors, make their way through the park this time of year as they fly south for the winter.

Park officials say the Grand Canyon is part of what’s known as the “Intermountain Flyway” route. For the next several weeks, visitors to the area can see all types of migratory birds from the rim of the canyon.

HawkWatch International will be at Yaki Point daily until October 30, 2023, presenting free public education programs. The nonprofit focuses on conservation and environmental education through “long-term monitoring and scientific research on raptors as indicators of ecosystem health.”

More information is on the NPS website.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsbird watchinggrand canyon national park
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF