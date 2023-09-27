© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAA 90.7 in Show Low is currently operating at low power. We are working to restore to full power, and it should be restored by mid to late October. Thank you for your patience.


KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Endangered jaguar seen on trail cameras in southern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST
This image taken from video provided by Fort Huachuca shows a wild jaguar on Dec. 1, 2016, in southern Arizona. An environmental group on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help reintroduce the jaguar to the Southwest, where it once roamed for hundreds of thousands of years before being whittled down to just one of the big cats known to survive in the region.
Fort Huachuca via AP, File
This image taken from video provided by Fort Huachuca shows a wild jaguar on Dec. 1, 2016, in southern Arizona. An environmental group on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help reintroduce the jaguar to the Southwest, where it once roamed for hundreds of thousands of years before being whittled down to just one of the big cats known to survive in the region.

An endangered jaguar has been seen at least twice on trail cameras in southern Arizona’s Huachuca Mountains this year.

Two photos were taken of the cat in March and May according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service database.

The Center for Biological Diversity says it’s the second jaguar to be detected in the mountain range since 2016.

Wildlife officials say the photos could show a new, previously undetected jaguar or another cat detected in the nearby Chiricahua Mountains dozens of times in the last several years.

Jaguars are the third largest cat in the world and their historic range stretched from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon into Mexico.

Seven of the cats have been observed in the U.S. in the last two decades.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Endangered SpeciesU.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceHuachuca Mountainsjaguars
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF