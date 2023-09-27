Endangered jaguar seen on trail cameras in southern Arizona

An endangered jaguar has been seen at least twice on trail cameras in southern Arizona’s Huachuca Mountains this year.

Two photos were taken of the cat in March and May according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service database.

The Center for Biological Diversity says it’s the second jaguar to be detected in the mountain range since 2016.

Wildlife officials say the photos could show a new, previously undetected jaguar or another cat detected in the nearby Chiricahua Mountains dozens of times in the last several years.

Jaguars are the third largest cat in the world and their historic range stretched from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon into Mexico.

Seven of the cats have been observed in the U.S. in the last two decades.