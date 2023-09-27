© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Federal commission releases report on preventing and recovering from wildfires

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST
The 2010 Schultz Fire burned 15,000 acres north of Flagstaff.
Coconino National Forest
The 2010 Schultz Fire burned 15,000 acres north of Flagstaff.

A federal taskforce focused on addressing the nation’s growing wildfire crisis has released its final report to Congress.

The Wildland Fire Mitigation Management Commission began work a year ago.

Its more than 300-page report offers a suite of recommendations on how to better prevent, manage, suppress and recover from wildfires.

The commission calls for greater coordination in addressing the nation’s growing wildfire crisis along with investing in resilience initiatives, enabling beneficial fire in ecosystems and supporting the wildland firefighting workforce, among other measures.

Members also urge Congress to take swift action to reduce wildfire risk.

Members of the commission include fire and emergency professionals from northern Arizona and others from throughout the country.

