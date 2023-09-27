Navajo police search for missing endangered mother and daughter

The Navajo Police Department Window Rock District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/endangered mother and child.

Twenty-nine-year-old Yvonne Ann Benally and her seven-year-old daughter Rebecca Ann Benally were last seen the evening of September 24, 2023, in Gallup, New Mexico. Authorities describe Yvonne as a Native American female, 4’11”, 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She is considered an endangered person as she known to have significant health issues, including fetal alcohol syndrome.

Yvonne’s daughter Rebecca is described as a Native American female, 4’11”, 100 lns., with black hair and black eyes. Yvonne was last seen wearing a black sweater and jeans. Rebecca was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt and black pants. She may be carrying a black Cellular One Tablet.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or well being of Yvonne Ann Benally and her daughter Rebecca Ann Benally is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District, (928) 871-6111/6112, or call 911.